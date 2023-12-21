Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of BHC stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

