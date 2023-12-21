BCS Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 28,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 275,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,888 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 442,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 37,092 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 117,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,418,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.