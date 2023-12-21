BCS Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 28,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 275,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,888 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 442,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 37,092 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 117,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,418,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

