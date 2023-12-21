BCS Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 9,420 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

