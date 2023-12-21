BCS Wealth Management Buys 1,988 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 67,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NJUL opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

