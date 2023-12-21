BCS Wealth Management Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,324,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,556,876,000 after buying an additional 2,365,866 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 203,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 111,834 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 778.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 100,833 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,530,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 161,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 90,946 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $54.29 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

