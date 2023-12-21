BCS Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,702 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $168.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

