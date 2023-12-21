BCS Wealth Management Decreases Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11,063.6% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 687,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,882,000 after purchasing an additional 681,736 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 271,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,446,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 17.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

QQQE stock opened at $83.01 on Thursday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $896.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88.

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

