BCS Wealth Management Has $325,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,552,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after acquiring an additional 106,519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 143,477 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 553,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 413,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 69,551 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,001,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.0658 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

