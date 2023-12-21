BCS Wealth Management Has $419,000 Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.18% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NJUL. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $20,759,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS NJUL opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

