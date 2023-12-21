BCS Wealth Management Has $480,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.21% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 86.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOTI stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81.

About VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

