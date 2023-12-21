BCS Wealth Management Invests $208,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 8,077,036 shares of company stock valued at $474,830,550 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

