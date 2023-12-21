BCS Wealth Management Invests $230,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after buying an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,703,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after buying an additional 2,828,328 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $50.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.