BCS Wealth Management Invests $355,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 179.5% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $144.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

