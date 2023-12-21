BCS Wealth Management Invests $376,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

