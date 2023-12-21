BCS Wealth Management Lowers Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

BCS Wealth Management cut its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 162,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 30.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,696,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after buying an additional 70,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Stock Performance

TOWN opened at $29.97 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.93.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $242.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOWN. Stephens began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOWN

About TowneBank

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.