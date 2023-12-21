BCS Wealth Management Makes New $221,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.