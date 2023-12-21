BCS Wealth Management Makes New $245,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $202.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

