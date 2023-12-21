BCS Wealth Management Makes New $462,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHZ opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

