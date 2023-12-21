BCS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

