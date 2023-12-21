BCS Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

