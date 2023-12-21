BCS Wealth Management Sells 3,273 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

