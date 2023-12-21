BCS Wealth Management Takes $212,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.66 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.