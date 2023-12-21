BCS Wealth Management Takes $221,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,307 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after acquiring an additional 429,514 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.