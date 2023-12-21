BCS Wealth Management Takes $330,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.58 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

