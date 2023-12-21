BCS Wealth Management Takes $480,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 111.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,481,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $272.92 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $278.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.67.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

