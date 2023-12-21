BCS Wealth Management Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in RTX by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.
RTX Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of RTX opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.61.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
RTX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
