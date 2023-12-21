Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $119.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply traded as high as $87.68 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 66156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.56.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -81.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

