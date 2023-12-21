Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $85.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $62.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82. VSE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $231.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.97 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the third quarter worth approximately $22,203,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,165,000 after purchasing an additional 350,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

