Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

KTOS opened at $20.01 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -133.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $92,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $92,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $118,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,973.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,777. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,312,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,278,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,374,000 after purchasing an additional 166,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 656,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,302,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

