Berenberg Bank Boosts Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target to GBX 410

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 410 ($5.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Up 2.7 %
Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.27 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.
Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile
Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.
