Berenberg Bank Boosts Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target to GBX 410

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 410 ($5.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOWL

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 299 ($3.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of £513.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,628.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 211.85 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.70 ($3.85). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 248.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.27 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.