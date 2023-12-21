Berenberg Bank Cuts Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 180

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research note published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 225 ($2.85) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 245.67 ($3.11).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

