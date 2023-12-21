BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $23.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Truist Financial cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of BTAI opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $86.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.78.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.43). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 890.63% and a negative net margin of 17,037.44%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. FMR LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,276,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,803,000 after buying an additional 73,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 311,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 91,808 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

