BlackLine’s (BL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $81.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of BL stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 90.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 284.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 40,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

