BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.67

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.67 and last traded at $109.54, with a volume of 16883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BlueLinx Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $973.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.85.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $809.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.60 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BlueLinx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlueLinx by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BlueLinx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

