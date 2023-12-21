Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blueprint Medicines traded as high as $88.86 and last traded at $88.08, with a volume of 46117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $346,072.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $346,072.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,233 shares of company stock worth $2,666,539. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

