BMO Capital Markets Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $90.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.30.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $78.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $82.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,311,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

