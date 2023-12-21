BMO Capital Markets Lowers IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$3.25

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.00.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.33. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$4.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of C$301.19 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.2077355 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

