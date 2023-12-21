Boatim (OTC:BTIM) vs. Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Financial Comparison

Boatim (OTC:BTIM – Get Free Report) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boatim and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boatim 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boatim and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boatim N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group 29.91% 88.22% 34.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boatim and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boatim N/A N/A N/A ($0.15) 0.00 Jiayin Group $474.31 million 0.59 $171.03 million $3.88 1.34

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boatim. Boatim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Boatim on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boatim

Boatim Inc. operates online marketplace and special interest social network for the boating industry and boat users. The company operates boatim.com, an online boat trading marketplace platform. The company was formerly known as Emerald Data Inc. and changed its name to Boatim Inc. in February 2019. Boatim Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

