Brad Robbins Sells 1,485 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brad Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

