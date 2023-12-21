Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) PT Raised to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BFH. Barclays assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bread Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bread Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a sector perform rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.89.

NYSE BFH opened at $32.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,560. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 390,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

