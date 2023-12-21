Brian David Archbold Sells 1,500 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $168,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,696.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 2.7 %

MLAB opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.98. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.86 and a 12-month high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is -457.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLAB

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.