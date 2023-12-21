Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Simon Litherland Acquires 18 Shares

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 856 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £154.08 ($194.87).
Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 20th, Simon Litherland acquired 18 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.60) per share, for a total transaction of £150.84 ($190.77).
Britvic Price Performance
Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 871.50 ($11.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,815.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 841.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 857.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Britvic plc has a twelve month low of GBX 742 ($9.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 950 ($12.01).
Britvic Increases Dividend
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Britvic
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.