Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Simon Litherland Acquires 18 Shares

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 856 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £154.08 ($194.87).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Simon Litherland acquired 18 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.60) per share, for a total transaction of £150.84 ($190.77).

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 871.50 ($11.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,815.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 841.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 857.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Britvic plc has a twelve month low of GBX 742 ($9.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 950 ($12.01).

Britvic Increases Dividend

Britvic Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.20. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,458.33%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

