Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 7,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,383,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Stock Down 2.6 %
AVGO stock opened at $1,110.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $519.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $942.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $888.62. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $542.45 and a one year high of $1,151.82.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
