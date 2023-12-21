Brokerages Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Target Price at $3.67

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 112,365.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913,571 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 128,110 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 71.4% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,583,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 709.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,401,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,867 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADCT opened at $1.29 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 145.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,121.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

