Brokerages Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Target Price at $3.67

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.67.
ADCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADC Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ADCT opened at $1.29 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.
ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 145.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,121.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.
About ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ADC Therapeutics
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.