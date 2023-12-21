Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Target Price at C$32.14

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.14.

ALA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AltaGas

AltaGas Trading Down 0.3 %

ALA stock opened at C$27.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$21.25 and a twelve month high of C$28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.93.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.1390205 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$2,208,910.58. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$2,208,910.58. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 50,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 147,090 shares of company stock worth $4,021,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.