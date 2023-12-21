Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Target Price at $24.68

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Scotiabank raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

