Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price at $29.67

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $165,929.07. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 417,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,002,652 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

