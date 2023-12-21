Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Target Price at $14.38

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $10.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 792.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

