Brokerages Set Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target at $7.17

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRSN opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.39.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
See Also
