Brokerages Set Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target at $7.17

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

