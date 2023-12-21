Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) PT at $12.08

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 240.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 520.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 165.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -368.41%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

