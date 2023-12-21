Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) PT at $12.08

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.08.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of MFA stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -368.41%.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
